UK Board Result 2026: Results to be out at 10 AM today, check how to download class 10, 12 scorecard

UK Board Result 2026: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education is going to officially announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results today on April 25, 2026, at 10 AM. Students who appeared for the UBSE board examinations will be able to check their results online once the link is activated.

Also Read: UBSE Result 2026 LIVE

Where to Check UK Board Result 2026

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Candidates can access their results through the official UBSE website. Students should keep their roll number and login credentials ready to avoid last minute chaos.

Official website: ubse.uk.gov.in

Result portal: uaresults.nic.in

DigiLocker (for digital marksheets)

SMS service (if available)

Alo, it is advised to rely only on the official portal to avoid misinformation or delays.

Steps to download UK Board scorecard 2026

Students who appeared for the Uttarakhand Board Class 12 exams can check their results online once released by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE). To check the results follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UBSE.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for “UBSE Result 2026.”

Step 3: Select either Class 10 (High School) or Class 12 (Intermediate) result link.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and required details.

Step 5: Click on the Submit button.

Step 6: Your marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download and take a printout of the scorecard for future use.

How to check UBSE Board result via SMS

If the website is slow or not working, students can also check results via SMS:

Type: UK10 Roll Number/ UK12 Roll Number

Send it to the official number (e.g., 5676750)

Receive subject-wise marks on your mobile

Details mentioned on the scorecard

The online marksheet will include important information such as:

Student’s name Roll number Subject-wise marks Total marks obtained Division/grade Result status (Pass/Fail)

Students must know that the online scorecard is provisional in nature and the original marksheets will be provided by schools later. However, in case of any discrepancy, students should immediately contact their school authorities. Also, it is advised to keep multiple copies of the downloaded result for admission and documentation purposes.