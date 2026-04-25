UK Board Topper List 2026: Check pass percentage, toppers list, and key highlights
UK Board Topper List 2026: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education has officially declared the Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2026 today. This year, the board has achieved a strong overall performance with a record high pass percentage in class 10th. Check complete topper list details here.
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UK Board Topper List 2026 The Uttarakhand Board of School Education has officially declared the Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2026 today, April 25, at 10 AM. Over 2.15 lakh students who appeared for the exams can now access their scorecards online through the official websites. To check the results, students will need their login credentials like roll number and password.
Also Read: UK Board result out
Pass percentage highlights for classes 10th and 12th
The Uttarakhand Board recorded a strong overall performance this year with a record high pass percentage in class 10th.
- Class 10 pass percentage: 98.20%
- Class 12 pass percentage: 85.11%
In Class 12, girls outperformed boys with 88.09% pass rate, compared to 81.93% among boys, continuing the trend of better female performance. (Hindustan Times)
UK Board Toppers List 2026
Class 10 Toppers
Rank 1: Akshat Gopal – 98.20%
Rank 2: Nishant Kothari & Bhoomika – 98.00%
Rank 3: Yogesh Joshi
Also Read: UK board result 2026 LIVE
Class 12 Toppers
Joint Rank 1: Geetika Pant & Sushila Mendiratta
In the Class 12 results, boys have secured a pass percentage of 81.93%, while girls have continued to lead with 88.09%. The overall Intermediate pass percentage stands at 85.11%, highlighting the consistent trend of better performance among female students.
The board also released a detailed result booklet, including district-wise performance and merit lists that will be updated soon.
Where to check UK Board result 2026
Students can check their results on the official portals:
- ubse.uk.gov.in
- uaresults.nic.in
To access the result, candidates need their roll number or registration details.
How to Download Scorecard
- Visit the official website
- Click on Class 10 or Class 12 result link
- Enter roll number and submit
- View and download marksheet
- Take a printout for future use
Students can also access digital marksheets through DigiLocker.
Key HighlightThis year’s results highlight consistent academic improvement and strong student performance across Uttarakhand, with high pass percentages and notable achievements by toppers.
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