UKPSC Hall Ticket 2025: PCS, Upper Subordinate Prelims Admit Card Released At psc.uk.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UKPSC Hall Ticket 2025: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has issued the admit cards for the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Exam 2025. Registered candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website, psc.uk.gov.in. A direct download link has also been shared below for quick access.

Candidates can access their UKPSC admit cards by logging in through one of three options: using their email ID and password, entering their application number and date of birth, or by providing their name, father’s name, and date of birth. The preliminary examination is scheduled for June 29, 2025, and will be conducted in two shifts. The first paper, General Studies, will take place from 10 AM to 12 PM, followed by the General Aptitude Test from 2 PM to 4 PM.

UKPSC Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official website of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in. In the “Announcements” section, look for the link related to the 2025 Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Exam. Click on the notification and then select the admit card download link (you can also use the direct link provided above). Choose a login method—email ID and password, application number and date of birth, or name, father’s name, and date of birth—and enter the required information. After logging in, download your admit card. Take a printout and carry it to the exam centre on the day of the examination.

UKPSC Hall Ticket 2025: Exam pattern

The recruitment exam aims to fill 123 posts across different departments of the Uttarakhand state government. It’s important to understand that the preliminary exam serves only as a qualifying test to shortlist candidates for the main examination. The marks obtained in the prelims will not be included in the final merit. The paper will have objective-type questions, and negative marking will apply for incorrect answers.

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has issued a specific instruction for all candidates appearing for the exam regarding the answer sheet. As per the guidelines, male candidates must provide a left-hand thumb impression, while female candidates are required to use their right-hand thumb. The commission has clearly stated that answer sheets without the required thumb impression will not be evaluated.