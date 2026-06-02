UKPSC PCS result 2026 out: Rudrapur's Jasmeet Kaur secures 1st rank, check State merit list here

UKPSC PCS result 2026 out: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has announced the final result of the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2024.

Jasmeet Kaur from Rudrapur emerged as the overall topper, securing the first rank in the prestigious state civil services examination.

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The result has been announced after the completion of interviews, physical standards tests, and medical examinations conducted by the commission.

Jasmeet Kaur secured the top position for the post of Deputy Collector, marking a significant achievement in the state's civil services examination.

According to the commission, the final merit list was prepared on the basis of the revised mains examination result, followed by interviews, physical measurement tests, and medical examinations conducted between March 27 and April 21, 2026.

Candidates were assessed on their overall performance across all stages of the selection process.

Women candidates shine in final merit list

The UKPSC PCS examination once again witnessed strong performances from women candidates.

Several female aspirants secured top ranks across different services, reflecting the increasing participation and success of women in Uttarakhand's administrative services.

The commission has recommended candidates for several important positions, including Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), District Commandant Home Guards, Assistant Divisional Transport Officer, District Panchayat Raj Officer, Executive Officer District Panchayat, and Assistant Municipal Commissioner.

Successful candidates will now proceed with further appointment formalities as prescribed by the state government.

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How to check UKPSC result 2026

UKPSC result is out now; candidates can check and download the final result from the official UKPSC website by following these steps: