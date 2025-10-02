UKSSSC Announces Timely Exams For More Than 5,000 Posts with Enhanced Security Measures After Paper Leak Row

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC), facing allegations of a paper leak in its graduation-level exam, has announced that upcoming recruitment exams for more than 5,000 government posts will be conducted on time, according to PTI. UKSSSC Chairman Ganesh Singh Martolia said on Wednesday that all examinations for various government department posts scheduled until June 2026 will be conducted as planned. UKSSSC chairman said, "Right now, there is an exam on October 5, then another on October 12, and then the physical efficiency test for foresters on October 28. There is a series of exams like this. By June 2026, recruitment exams for approximately 5,000 to 5,500 posts are scheduled."

UKSSSC Chairman Ganesh Singh Martolia explained that there are about 10,000 to 12,000 government posts in total, and exams for nearly 4,500 to 5,000 of these posts have already been completed. The final results for these will be announced soon after document verification and physical tests. There had been concerns that upcoming recruitment exams might be delayed following reports that three pages of a question paper were leaked from a centre in Haridwar during the graduate-level exam on September 21.

However, Martolia assured that, learning from such incidents, the commission is now tightening security measures. Meetings have been held with district magistrates and senior police officers to ensure stronger monitoring through biometric verification, frisking of candidates, and the use of mobile jammers inside exam centres. He also stated that candidates must arrive at the exam centre at least two hours before the exam begins. At the entrance, they will undergo biometric checks and a thorough physical search, which will include removing their shoes.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Regarding the paper leak case, police said the main accused, Khalid Malik, who has been arrested, confessed that he had hidden his mobile phone inside the exam centre a day before the test. He allegedly used the phone to take photos of three pages of the question paper and sent them to his sister from the washroom. Martolia added that every exam centre will be fully sanitised a day before the exam and will remain under strict security until the exam starts.