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UNICEF: 2.6 million Afghan girls denied secondary education in five years

UNICEF added that a classroom offers more than lessons. It also provides protection, and that safety net disappeared when schools closed, at a time when girls needed it most.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 11:14 AM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 11:14 AM IST
UNICEF: 2.6 million Afghan girls denied secondary education in five years

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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