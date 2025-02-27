UNICEF Internship Opportunity: Check Eligibility, Duration And Stipend Here

UNICEF’s internship program provides a great opportunity to develop skills before starting a global career. Interns gain valuable field experience that contributes to their academic, professional, and personal growth. The internship duration ranges from six to twenty-six weeks, with both full-time and part-time options. Interns receive a monthly stipend to cover living expenses, and depending on available funds, a one-time grant may be provided for travel and visa costs.

UNICEF Internship 2025: Eligibility

Candidates must be at least 18 years old.

They should be currently enrolled in an undergraduate, graduate, or PhD program or have graduated within the last two years.

They must know at least one of UNICEF’s working languages—English, French, or Spanish. Some offices may require fluency in a specific language.

Candidates cannot have close family members (such as parents or siblings) working at UNICEF or in their reporting line.

A strong academic record and motivation are important.

Having relevant work experience is a plus.

UNICEF Internship Registration 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official UNICEF website.

Click on the “Careers” link on the homepage.

On the new page, select “Internship Opportunities.”

Click on “Current Opportunities” on the next page.

Choose the internship position you want to apply for.

Fill out the application form and submit it.

Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

UNICEF Internship: Stipend

All UNICEF interns receive a stipend from UNICEF or a partner institution to help cover living expenses. If funds are available, a one-time payment may also be provided to assist with travel and visa costs.

Completing a UNICEF internship is a valuable addition to any resume and may make you eligible to apply for future roles within the organization, following internal policies.