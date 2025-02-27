Advertisement
UNICEF INTERNSHIP OPPORTUNITY

UNICEF Internship Opportunity: Check Eligibility, Duration And Stipend Here

UNICEF Internship 2025: Interns will be given a monthly stipend to help with living expenses, scroll down for more details.

 

UNICEF Internship Opportunity: Check Eligibility, Duration And Stipend Here File Photo

UNICEF’s internship program provides a great opportunity to develop skills before starting a global career. Interns gain valuable field experience that contributes to their academic, professional, and personal growth. The internship duration ranges from six to twenty-six weeks, with both full-time and part-time options. Interns receive a monthly stipend to cover living expenses, and depending on available funds, a one-time grant may be provided for travel and visa costs.

UNICEF Internship 2025: Eligibility

  • Candidates must be at least 18 years old.
  • They should be currently enrolled in an undergraduate, graduate, or PhD program or have graduated within the last two years.
  • They must know at least one of UNICEF’s working languages—English, French, or Spanish. Some offices may require fluency in a specific language.
  • Candidates cannot have close family members (such as parents or siblings) working at UNICEF or in their reporting line.
  • A strong academic record and motivation are important.
  • Having relevant work experience is a plus.

UNICEF Internship Registration 2025: Steps to apply here

  • Go to the official UNICEF website.
  • Click on the “Careers” link on the homepage.
  • On the new page, select “Internship Opportunities.”
  • Click on “Current Opportunities” on the next page.
  • Choose the internship position you want to apply for.
  • Fill out the application form and submit it.
  • Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

UNICEF Internship: Stipend

All UNICEF interns receive a stipend from UNICEF or a partner institution to help cover living expenses. If funds are available, a one-time payment may also be provided to assist with travel and visa costs.

Completing a UNICEF internship is a valuable addition to any resume and may make you eligible to apply for future roles within the organization, following internal policies.

