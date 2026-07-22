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Union Bank Recruitment 2026 out for 395 posts: Check how to apply, application fee, process and last date

Union Bank of India has started the recruitment process for 395 Manager and Specialist Officer posts, with applications open from July 21 to August 10, 2026.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 10:30 AM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 10:30 AM IST
Union Bank Recruitment 2026 out for 395 posts: Check how to apply, application fee, process and last date
Image Credit: Union Bank Recruitment 2026

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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