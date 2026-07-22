/Union Bank Recruitment 2026 out for 395 posts: Check how to apply, application fee, process and last date

If you are looking for a government job in the banking sector, this is a great opportunity. Union Bank of India has started its recruitment process for multiple officer-level posts in 2026. Interested candidates can now apply online and take a step towards building a career in the banking sector.
395 officer vacancies. That's what's on the table, all under the Recruitment Project 2026–27. The scope covers Officers with Domain Expertise, General Banking Officers, and Specialist Officers a solid spread across roles.
Union Bank of India has released the online application process for 395 officer vacancies under the Recruitment Project 2026-27. This recruitment includes Officers with Domain Expertise, General Banking Officers, and Specialist Officers.
Applications are open from July 21 to August 10, 2026.
Here's the vacancy breakdown:
163 Manager posts
153 Senior Manager posts
52 Chief Manager posts
20 Assistant General Manager posts
7 Deputy General Manager posts
Candidates must complete the application, upload the documents, and pay the fee before the deadline.
Here's the process, step by step:
Visit the official Union Bank recruitment portal
Click 'New Registration'
Register with your name, mobile number, and email ID
Fill in the form carefully, then double-check every detail
Upload your documents such as photograph, signature, thumb impression, and handwritten declaration
Check twice before you click the submit button
Pay the fee online
Submit, then download your confirmation page and e-receipt
SC/ST/PwBD candidates: ₹177 (GST included)
UR/EWS/OBC candidates: ₹1,180 (GST included)
Payment can be made by debit card, credit card, net banking, UPI, or mobile wallet. Just don't forget to download that e-receipt once payment goes through.
Candidates need to upload the following documents:
Recent passport-size photograph (20 KB–50 KB)
Signature in black ink (10 KB–20 KB)
Left thumb impression (20 KB–50 KB)
Handwritten declaration (50 KB–100 KB)
Valid photo ID — Aadhaar, PAN, Passport, Driving Licence, or Voter ID
Active mobile number and email ID
For anyone serious about a banking career, Union Bank Recruitment 2026 is worth the effort. Applicants should carefully fill out the form, upload the correct documents, and complete the process well before the last date to avoid any last-minute issues.
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