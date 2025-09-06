UNIRAJ Result 2025: Rajasthan University B.Ed Par 1, 2 Results OUT At result.uniraj.ac.in- Check Direct Link To Download Here

UNIRAJ Result 2025: University of Rajasthan has officially declared the results for the B.Ed Part I, II. All the candidates who have appeared for the exams will be able to download their result through the official website, i.e. result.uniraj.ac.in.

The university has also declared the results for other courses including, M.A/M.Sc., B.Com, MBA this week. Candidates will have to enter their roll number along with their date of birth to access their result.

Also Read: BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025 Released At bpsconline.bihar.gov.in- Check Direct Link To Download The Hall Ticket

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

UNIRAJ Result 2025: Steps to Download the B.Ed Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- result.uniraj.ac.in

Step 2: You will find the link of Rajasthan University B.Ed Result on the homepage, click on it

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your roll number and date of birth and then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the result carefully and then download it for future reference.

Also Read: Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Begins At rajuneet2025.com, Apply By September 11- Check Direct Link To Apply Here

The B.Ed Part I examinations took place from 2nd July to 11th July 2025, while the Part II exams were conducted from 4th July to 14th July, 2025. The Part I exams were held in the morning session, which is from 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM, whereas the Part II exams were scheduled in the afternoon session, which is 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM or 6:00 PM, depending on the subject. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.