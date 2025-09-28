Advertisement
NewsEducation
UNIRAJ RESULT 2025

UNIRAJ Result 2025: Rajasthan University B.Ed Special, B.Sc B.Ed, BA Results Released At result.uniraj.ac.in- Check Direct Link Here

University of Rajasthan has officially released the result for the UNIRAJ 2025 for various courses at result.uniraj.ac.in. Scroll down to check more details.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Sep 28, 2025, 05:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
UNIRAJ Result 2025: University of Rajasthan has officially released the result for the UNIRAJ 2025 for various courses. All the candidates who have appeared for the exams can now check their result through the official website, i.e. result.uniraj.ac.in.

The results have been released for the various courses including, BA Part III, B.Sc B.Ed Part II, III and B.Ed Special courses. Candidates can click on the direct link to access their result or they can follow the steps given below. Candidates will have to enter their roll number along with their date of birth to access their result. 

UNIRAJ Result 2025; Direct Link to Download the Result

UNIRAJ Result 2025: Steps to Download the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- result.uniraj.ac.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of UNIRAJ Result 2025 available on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3 A new page will appear on your screen where candidates have to select their course.

Step 4: Then a page will appear on your screen to login in.

Step 5: Enter the required details like your roll number and date of birth correctly, then submit it.

Step 6: After submission, your UNIRAJ 2025 result will appear on your screen.

Step 7: Check the result then download it for future reference. 

The results are also released for the other courses like M.A., B.C.A, and B.Sc. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates. 

