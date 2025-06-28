Uniraj Result 2025: Rajasthan University BA Part 2, 3 Result OUT At results.uniraj.ac.in- Check Direct Link Here

Uniraj Result 2025: The University of Rajasthan has officially released the results for the Bachelors of Arts (BA) for Part 2 and Part 3 examinations for 2025 academic year. All the students who have appeared for the examination can now check their result through the official website, i.e. results.uniraj.ac.in.

Students will have to enter their details like roll number and date for birth correctly to access their result.

Uniraj Result 2025: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- results.uniraj.ac.in.

Step 2: Find the section of ‘Students Corner’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Now find the link of ‘Results’ under the students corner section.

Step 4: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 5: Enter the required details like your roll number and date of birth correctly, then submit it,

Step 6: Your BA result will appear on your screen.

Step 7: Check the details and download the result for future reference.

Rajasthan University BA Part 2, 3 Result: Details to Check on Result

Students must check all the details on the result sheet, details like, their full name, their parents’ name, name of the examination, marks obtained by them in each subject, total marks obtained, and overall pass or fail status. Students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.