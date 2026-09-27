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University of Hyderabad Student Union Elections 2026: ABVP-SLVD announces candidates, polling on September 28

The ABVP-SLVD panel is among the groups contesting the University of Hyderabad students’ union elections this year.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 12:46 PM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 12:47 PM IST
University of Hyderabad Student Union Elections 2026: ABVP-SLVD announces candidates, polling on September 28

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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University of Hyderabad Student Union Elections 2026: ABVP-SLVD announces candidates, polling on September 28
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