/University of Hyderabad Student Union Elections 2026: ABVP-SLVD announces candidates, polling on September 28

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has announced its candidate list for the University of Hyderabad Students’ Union Elections 2026-27. The organisation will contest the upcoming campus polls in alliance with the Sevalal Vidyarthi Dal (SLVD).
Voting for the University of Hyderabad Students’ Union Elections 2026 is scheduled for September 28, while counting of votes will begin on September 29.
The ABVP-SLVD panel has announced candidates for the key central posts along with positions related to cultural activities, sports and the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC)-GSCASH.
The candidates announced by the panel are:
The ABVP-SLVD panel is among the groups contesting the University of Hyderabad students’ union elections this year.
According to the election schedule, polling for the University of Hyderabad Students’ Union Elections 2026 will be held on September 28.
Key details include:
The election process began with the nomination phase, followed by scrutiny and withdrawal of nominations. The university subsequently released the final list of contestants.
The 2026 students’ union election is witnessing a contest involving three major groupings.
The election campaign is taking place ahead of polling on September 28, with students set to vote for representatives of the new students’ union.
The ABVP-SLVD alliance had secured all six key posts in the University of Hyderabad Students’ Union elections held in September 2025.
ABVP candidates won the following positions:
The 2026 election will decide the new students’ union for the academic year, with polling scheduled for September 28 and counting set to begin on September 29.
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