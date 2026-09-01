/University of London, Northeastern to set up offshore campuses in Hyderabad: CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday shared that top global academic institutions, including the University of London and Boston's Northeastern University, are set to establish offshore campuses in Hyderabad.
In an X post, Reddy expressed his pride in securing key partnerships following recent high-level delegation tours to the United Kingdom and the United States.
"I wish to share my sense of pride and happiness with the people of #Telangana, especially youth, that our vision to create a Global Knowledge Hub in Hyderabad has been endorsed, supported, and will be partnered with the world's greatest educational institutions," he said.
Highlighting his government's focus on youth empowerment, Chief Minister Reddy underlined his personal commitment to skills, sports, and education.
"My biggest passion and contribution to youth will be skills, sports and education, making them highly qualified for any global challenge," he said.
Reddy noted that the University of London (UK) and Northeastern University (Boston, USA) will set up dedicated offshore campuses in Hyderabad. Additionally, Harvard University has indicated intent to offer select programs and short-term executive education courses in the state.
Further, the Chief Minister credited the development to his various meetings with the University of Oxford, the University of Cambridge, SOAS (London), Imperial College, London Business School (LBS), the London School of Economics, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and several other Ivy League and American schools.
"Our meetings with Oxford University, Cambridge University, SOAS(London), Imperial College, London Business School (LBS), London School of Economics have all yielded positive outcomes.
Similarly, our meetings with Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and several other Ivy League and American schools have been positive, and our youth will all be able to get an education from such global institutions of excellence right here in Hyderabad," he said.
Reddy emphasised that the educational courses, certification programs, shared research, setting up centres of excellence, and offering programs for professionals of different walks of life will make Hyderabad a global educational powerhouse.
(with inputs from ANI)
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