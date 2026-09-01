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University of London, Northeastern to set up offshore campuses in Hyderabad: CM Revanth Reddy

Highlighting his government's focus on youth empowerment, Chief Minister Reddy underlined his personal commitment to skills, sports, and education.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 06:32 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 06:32 PM IST
University of London, Northeastern to set up offshore campuses in Hyderabad: CM Revanth Reddy

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