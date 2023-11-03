trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2683513
UNOM RESULTS 2023

UNOM Results 2023: Madras University Revaluation Result 2023 DECLARED At unom.ac.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UNOM Results 2023: Candidates who took the exam can review as Madras University Result 2023 is now available for download from the official website-unom.ac.in, scroll down for further information.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 11:35 AM IST
UNOM Results 2023: The Madras University April Result 2023 for UG/PG/Prof. Revaluation (All semesters) has been released by the University of Madras, UNOM. Candidates who took the exam can view and obtain their results at unom.ac.in, the official website. Candidates must input their registration number to view the results. In April 2023, Madras University held revaluation exams for undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional degrees. The results are now out, and candidates can see their scorecards on the official website.

UNOM Results 2023: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website-- unom.ac.in 

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the Madras University Revaluation Result 2023 link 

3. A new login page would open 

4. Enter your registration number and check the result 

5. Download the same and take a print out for future references

UNOM Results 2023; direct link here

Candidates must check their name, marks, section-wise marks, grade, and other details after downloading their scorecards. In the event of a discrepancy, candidates can contact the appropriate authority for further action.

The University of Madras has also released the preliminary mark sheet along with the results. Candidates can see their mark sheets by checking in to the official website using their registration number.

