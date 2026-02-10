UP B.Ed JEE 2026: Registration begins at bujhansi.ac.in

Bundelkhand University, Jhansi, has started the registration process for the UP B.Ed JEE exam, 2026. Those candidates who want to appear for the state level B.Ed Entrance exam for the academic session 2026-28 can apply on the official website of Bundelkhand University at bujhansi.ac.in.

Candidates will be able to submit their application form till March 5, 2026. However, the window will remain open until March 10, 2026, with a late application fee.

The University has released the UP B.Ed JEE exam date, which will be held on April 26, 2026, while the admit card for the same will be out on April 20, 2026.

In order to qualify for UP B.Ed JEE Exam 2026, applicants must hold a bachelor’s or master’s degree from a recognized university with the minimum qualifying marks as prescribed by the authorities. Detailed eligibility conditions are available in the official notification.

Steps to register for UP B.Ed JEE Exam 2026

Those candidates who want to apply for the UP B.Ed JEE exam need to follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Bundelkhand University at bujhansi.ac.in.

2. Click on the UP B.Ed JEE 2026 application form link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, fill out the application form.

5. Make the payment of the application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further needs.

The application fee is ₹1650/- for all candidates and ₹850/- for SC, ST candidates of UP state only.

The late fee is ₹2000/- for general, OBC, SC, ST candidates and ₹1000/- for SC, ST candidates of UP state. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bundelkhand University.