UP B.ED JEE RESULT 2023

UP B.Ed JEE Result 2023 Scorecards Released At bujhansi.ac.in- Direct Link To Download Here

UP B.Ed JEE Result 2023: The examination was conducted on June 15 across the state. The scorecards can be checked at the official website, scroll down for direct links and other details here.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 04:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau

UP B.Ed JEE Result 2023: The scorecards for the UP B.Ed. Joint Entrance Examination 2023 has been announced by Bundelkhand University Jhansi. The scorecards were released today, June 30. Candidates who took the UP B.Ed JEE 2023 test can now view and obtain their results. Scorecards are now available on the university's official website, bujhansi.ac.in. Candidates should have their login ID and password ready to verify the results.

The UP B.Ed JEE 2023 test was held on June 15, 2023, and the admit card was released on June 6, 2023. The exam was given at several locations throughout the state. Candidates must follow these methods to download scorecards in order to check their UP B.Ed JEE 2023 scorecards. Below is a direct link to the UP B.Ed. scorecards.

UP B.Ed JEE 2023 scorecards: Steps to download scorecards here


1. Visit the official website at bujhansi.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the scorecard link.

3. In the next step, key in your login details.

4. Post submitting details, the UP B.Ed 2023 scorecards will open up.

5. Go through the same and download it.

6. Take its printout for future reference

UP B.Ed JEE 2023; direct link here

The exam consisted of objective-type questions and was separated into two papers: paper 1 contained general knowledge and Hindi and paper 2 included general aptitude and one more topic. The overall duration of the UP BED JEE 2023 Exam was three hours for a total of 400 marks. The exam is held for students who want to enroll in BEd programs. The exam was administered online via computer.

 

