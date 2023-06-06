UP BEd JEE Admit Card 2023 Released At bujhansi.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

Uttar Pradesh BEd JEE 2023: Bundelkhand University released the UP BED JEE 2023 Admit Card today, June 6. Candidates who have registered for the Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Examination 2023 can check and download their hall ticket from Bundelkhand University's official website, bujhansi.ac.in. According to the timetable, the UP B.Ed JEE 2023 will be held on June 15. The University has now issued admit cards to candidates who will be taking the entrance exams. Candidates can get their hall ticket by entering their 'User ID' and 'Password' on the official website.

UP BEd JEE 2023: Here’s how to download hall ticket

Step 1. Visit the official website of Bundelkhand University at bujhansi.ac.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the B.Ed JEE 2023 admit card link

Step 3. A new page will open, key in your registration details and submit

Step 4. Your BED JEE 023 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download and take a printout of the same for future reference

Candidates must bring a copy of their UP Bed JEE admission card to the examination. No candidate will be permitted to take the exam unless they have a hall ticket and a valid photo ID.

The test question paper will feature objective-type questions and will be separated into two papers, according to the information bulletin: paper 1 will include general knowledge and Hindi, and paper 2 will include general aptitude and one additional subject. The overall duration of the UP BED JEE 2023 Exam is three hours for a total of 400 marks. The exam is held for students who want to enrol in BEd programs.