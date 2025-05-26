UP BEd JEE Admit Card 2025 Released At bujhansi.ac.in- Check Direct Link Here

UP BEd JEE 2025 Admit Card: Bundelkhand University has released the Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education has officially released the admit card for the Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Exam (UP BEd JEE). All the candidates who have registered themselves for the exam can now download their admit cards from the official website, i.e. bujhansi.ac.in.

Candidates will have to enter their login ID along with password to access their admit card in the official website. The UP BEd JEE 2025 will take place on 1st June 2025. All the candidates must not forget to carry their admit card along with a valid ID proof to the examination centre on the day of the exam.

UP BEd JEE 2025 Admit Card: Steps to Download the Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website- bujhansi.ac.in.

Step 2: You will see the link of Uttar Pradesh BEd JEE on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened, now find the link 'Click here to download the Admit Card’ and open it.

Step 4: A new page will be opened to login.

Step 5: Enter the required details of yours like your user ID and your password correctly and submit it.

Step 6: After submission, your UP BEd JEE Admit card will appear on your screen, download it for future.

All the candidates are advised to verify and check the details on the admit card properly, the details that will be mentioned are application number/registration number along with exam date and time and address of the examination centre and reporting time for the exam day and all the important instructions that need to be followed on the exam day. The UP BEd JEE 2025 is cancelled for a few districts like Shrawasti, Kasganj, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur, Lalitpur and Mahoba by Bundelkhand University. All the candidates must keep checking the official website for all the important updates.