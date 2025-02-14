UP BEd JEE Registration 2025 Begins Tomorrow At bujhansi.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

UP BEd JEE Registration 2025: Bundelkhand University, Jhansi, will start the registration for the Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Examination (UP BEd JEE) 2025 on February 15. Candidates can access the application forms on the university's official website, bujhansi.ac.in. The last date to apply is March 15.

"State level B.Ed. (two-year) Joint Entrance Examination-2025 for admission to B.Ed. course for the academic session 2025-27 in Uttar Pradesh State Universities and their affiliated/associated and constituent colleges, is being organised by Bundelkhand University, Jhansi. Online applications are invited to appear in the entrance examination. Online application and related guidelines will be available on the website of Bundelkhand University, Jhansi www.bujhansi.ac.in from 15 February 2025 to 15 March 2025,” reads the official website.

UP BEd JEE Registration 2025: Steps to apply here

Visit the official website of Bundelkhand University at bujhansi.ac.in.

Click on the UP BEd JEE 2025 section.

Select the registration link provided on the page.

Enter the required details to complete the registration.

Log in to your account and fill out the application form.

Pay the application fee and upload the necessary documents.

Review your form carefully and submit it.

Save a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates with a bachelor's degree and at least 50% marks are eligible to apply. The registration process will take place online at bujhansi.ac.in. UP BEd JEE 2025 is a state-level exam that provides aspiring teachers with the opportunity to secure admission into BEd courses across Uttar Pradesh.