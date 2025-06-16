UP BEd JEE Results 2025 OUT At bujhansi.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

UP BEd Results 2025: Bundelkhand University has officially released the results for the UP BEd JEE 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can now download their result from the official website, i.e. bujhansi.ac.in.

UP BEd JEE Exam is conducted for candidates to take admission into the Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) programmes and the exam took place on 1st June, 2025. Students will have to enter their User ID and password to access their result.

UP BEd JEE Results 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website- bujhansi.ac.in

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on your screen, now click on the ‘Download Scorecard’.

Step 4: Enter the required details of yours like your User ID, Password, Captcha correctly then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your UP BEd JEE result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check everything carefully and download the page for future reference.

The scorecard will include all the relevant details like your registration number, candidate’s name, candidate’s parents’ name, Date of Birth, Marks obtained, Maximum marks, State Ranks of the candidates, final scores, category rank and all the other important details. After the result declaration, BU will start the counseling process which is very important for the admission, the schedule of the counseling process will be released soon. The admission of the candidates will be done on the basis of their ranks, seat availability, category and their preference. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.