UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: Check date, time, how to download scorecard

UP Board Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to declare the Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) results for 2026 likely in April. As per recent updates, the evaluation of answer sheets is scheduled to conclude by April 1, after which the board will begin compiling results. Several reports suggest that the results may be announced in the second or third week of April, with April 20 being considered a probable date, although an official confirmation is still awaited.

Where to Check UP Board Results 2026

Once released, students will be able to check their results online through the official websites:

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upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

UP Board results 2026: How to download the scorecard

Those students who have appeared for the UP board exam 2026, they can check their scorecard on the official website when available. To check the result, students need to follow the steps given below -

Visit the official website

Click on the UP Board Class 10 or 12 result link

Enter roll number and required details

Submit the information

Download and print the scorecard for future use

Also Check: Rajasthan Board Class 10th result 2026 Out - Check topper list here

UP Board results 2026: How to check score via SMS service

Students who appeared for the class 10th and 12th UP Board examinations can now also access their results via mobile SMS service. The simple method involves typing the following on SMS and receiving the result:

For class 10th: type UP10 (Roll Number) and send it to 56263

For Class 12th: type UP12 (Roll Number) and send it to 56263.

UP Board Result 2026: How To Check Via DigiLocker

The government of India’s DigiLocker will also provide UP Board students access to their class 10th and 12th examination results for 2026

Open the website results.digilocker.gov.in.

Now go to UP HSC Mark Sheet/UP SSC Mark Sheet.

Opt for UP State Board of High School and Intermediate Examination.

Enter the roll number and select the year of passing UP Board from the drop-down menu.

Your UP Board results will be displayed on the screen

With the evaluation process nearing completion, students can expect their UP Board Class 10 and 12 results soon. While the exact date and time are yet to be officially confirmed, the board is progressing as per schedule, and an announcement is anticipated shortly. Students are advised to keep checking official websites regularly for the latest updates.