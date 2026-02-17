UP Board Exams 2026: Key guidelines, timings, and important instructions for students

UP Board Exam 2026: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad is all set to begin the UP-Board 10th and 12th exams tomorrow, February 18, 2026. This year approximately 52 Lakh students are scheduled to appear for the Madhyamik and Intermediate exams in 2026.

As per officials of the board, a control room has been set up at the camp office of the Director of Education for the smooth conduct of the board exams. The Director of Secondary Education has reportedly stated that the control room will monitor exam activities across the districts through online surveillance and regular reviews throughout the exam period.

The control room will be inaugurated today, February 17, 2026, by Minister of State for Education Gulab Devi. It will oversee the flow of information, monitor law and order, and issue timely instructions to ensure the smooth conduct of the UP Board exams.

UP Board Exam 2026: How many students will appear?

According to media reports, this year, a total of 52,30,297 students registered for the UP Board exams. These include 27,50,945 from class 10 students, of which 14,38,682 are boys, and 13,12,263 are girls and 24,79,352 Class 12 registrations, from which 13,03,012 are boys, and 11,76,340 are girls. The board is conducting the UPMSP 10th and 12th exams across 8033 exam centres across the state.

UP Board Exam 2026: What Students Must Know Before Exam Day?

The UP Board will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 theory exams from February 18 to March 12, 2026, at all designated exam centres.

Exams will be held in two shifts:

Shift 1: 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM

Shift 2: 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM

Students appearing for the exams are advised to report to their exam centre at least one hour before the start of the exam.

The admit card is a mandatory document, and candidates must carry a printed copy to the exam centre on all exam days.

Important instructions: