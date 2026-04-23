UP Board 2026 Topper List 2026: Girls outperform, class 12 Shikha Verma tops, Kashish Verma Secures Rank 1 in Class 10

UP Board 2026 Topper List: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) results 2026, along with the names of toppers. This year, Shikha Verma has secured the top position in the Class 12 examination, while Kashish Verma has emerged as the topper in the Class 10 exams.

Also Read: UP Board Result Live

According to the board, both toppers have achieved exceptional scores, reflecting consistent academic performance and dedication. Their achievement has set a benchmark for students across the state. Students can check their results online using their roll number and other required credentials. The announcement of toppers is a key highlight of the result declaration and often serves as inspiration for future aspirants.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Where can students check UP Board Result 2026

Students can check their results on the official websites:

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

How to check UP Board Result 2026?

Students who have appeared for the UP Board class 10th and 12th exams, can check their result at the official website using the instructions given below:

Visit the official result website of your board Click on the “Result 2026” or relevant exam link Enter your roll number / registration number Fill in other required details (like date of birth, if asked) Click on the Submit button Your result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future use

The UP Board exams witnessed participation from lakhs of students this year, making the competition for top ranks highly competitive. The board is expected to release the detailed merit list, including top rank holders and their marks, on the official website soon.

With the results now declared, students who have cleared the examinations can proceed with their next academic steps, including admissions to higher classes and colleges.