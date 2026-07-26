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UP board 2027: Class 10, 12 date sheet out for individual candidates; Details here

UP board 2027: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the registration and fee-submission schedule for individual candidates at upmsp.edu.in.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 10:33 AM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 10:33 AM IST
UP board 2027: Class 10, 12 date sheet out for individual candidates; Details here

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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