/UP board 2027: Class 10, 12 date sheet out for individual candidates; Details here

UP board 2027: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the registration and fee-submission schedule for individual candidates appearing in the UP Board High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) examinations 2027 at upmsp.edu.in.
According to the notification issued by the Board of Secondary Education, Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj, individual candidates must submit their examination forms and fees through designated forwarding centres within these deadlines.
A correction window will also be made available as part of the process, allowing applicants to fix errors in submitted details.
The process involves paying the examination fee, uploading documents related to educational qualifications, and completing a correction window before final submission.
UPMSP has advised applicants to carefully verify details such as name, parents' names, date of birth, gender, subjects, and photograph before submitting the form, since errors could later affect admit cards and exam records.
Separately, registration for regular students studying in recognised schools is also underway, with schools required to complete admissions and fee collection by August 5, 2026, deposit the collected fees by August 10, and upload student records by August 16, 2026.
While the exact date sheet for the 2027 board exams has not yet been released, the UP Board High School and Intermediate exams are typically conducted between February and March each year. This year's cycle (2026) ran from February 18 to March 12.
The detailed subject-wise timetable for 2027 is expected to be released closer to the exam dates, likely between November 2026 and January 2027.
Candidates have been advised to regularly check the official UPMSP website, upmsp.edu.in, for further updates on registration and the eventual release of the detailed exam schedule.
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