UP Board Admit Card 2023: Class 10th, 12th Hall Tickets Releasing Soon at upmsp.edu.in, Check Latest Update Here

UP Board Exams 2023: UP Board 10th, 12th Admit Card 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is scheduled to conduct the UP Board Exams 2023 for classes 10 and 12 from Feb 16, 2023 and the board will soon release the UP Board Class 10, 12 admit cards 2023.

Once released, the heads of the school will be able to download the UP Board admit card by visiting the official website of the board at upmsp.edu.in and te students scheduled to appear for UP board exams can collect their admit cards from their respective schools.

UPMSP UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam Dates

UPMSP has already released the complete schedule for the UP Board Exams 2023. As per the official schedule, the UP Board Class 10 exam will be held from February 16 to March 3, 2023, while the Class 12 exam will be conducted from February 16 to March 4, 2023.

The UP board examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 8 am to 11.15 am while the second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 5.30 pm.

Here's how to Download UP Board 10th, 12th Admit Card 2023

Head of Schools can download the admit card for UPMSP 10th, and 12th board exams 2023 by following the steps given below.

Step 1-Visit the official website of UPMSP- upmsp.edu.in

Step 2- On the home page look for the link provided for UP Board Class 10th, 12th admit card 2023.

Step 3- Now log in by entering the User ID and password.

Step 4- Click on submit and the admit card for students will display on the screen.

Step 5- Save and download the UP Board admit cards and take a printout of them for further use.