UP Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam 2025 To Be Held On This Date-Check Details Here

UP Board Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exam 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared that they will conduct the examination for class 10th (High school) and class 12th (Intermediate) compartment and improvement exams on 26th July, 2025.

All the students who couldn’t clear the exam of a particular subject in regular examination or are not satisfied with their scores and want to improve can appear for the improvement exams and they can check their schedule through the official website, i.e. upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exam 2025: Important Dates

The examination was initially scheduled on 19th July, 2025 but it was postponed and now it will take place on 26th July, 2025 from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM for Class 10 (High School) and for Class 12th (Intermediate), it will take place from 2 PM to 5:15 PM.

Students must know that now they have the opportunity to appear for improvement exams to boost their grades. Along with the written exams, candidates must also take the practical or project-based internal assessments for the subjects they aim to improve or clear. It's important to note that passing both the theory and practical components is mandatory. If a student passes one part but fails the other, they will be required to retake both sections of the exam.

UP Board Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exam 2025: Regular Exams Result

In examinations, a total of 25,45,815 students appeared for the Class 10 (High School) exams, out of which 22,94,122 students successfully passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 90.01 per cent. For Class 12 (Intermediate), 25,98,560 students appeared, and 21,08,774 of them cleared the exams, recording a pass percentage of 81.17 per cent. However, All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.