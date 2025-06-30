UP Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam 2025: UPMSP Compartment Exam Timetable Out At upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has officially announced the dates of Class 10th and Class 12th compartment exams 2025. All the candidates who are going to appear for the UP Board compartment exam can now check the exam schedule from the official website, i.e. upmsp.edu.in.

The compartment exam is an opportunity for the students who failed to pass the regular class 10th or 12th exams or if they want to improve their scores, they can appear for the exams. The compartment exam will begin from 19th July, 2025 from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM for class 10th and compartment exam for class 12th will be conducted from 2 PM to 5:15 PM.

UPMSP has also announced that the practical examinations for Class 10 and 12 Compartment/Improvement candidates will be conducted on July 11 and 12. These exams will take place at designated centres located at the district headquarters.

UP Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam 2025 Timetable: Eligibility Criteria

Only Students who have failed the exam in one subject either theory or practical/ internal are allowed to appear for the examination. Candidates who have failed the examination in both theory and internal or practical will have to appear for the compartment exams and candidates who have passed the regular exams but want to improve their scores can also appear for the re-exams.

UP Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam 2025: Important Instructions

The UP board has issued strict guidelines for the upcoming Compartment and Improvement examinations. Mobile phones and all other electronic gadgets are strictly prohibited inside the examination centres. The exams will be conducted under close surveillance through CCTV cameras equipped with voice recording capabilities.

UPMSP has also advised all candidates to arrive at their respective exam centres at least 45 minutes before the scheduled start time of the examination. Candidates must keep checking the official website for all the important updates.