UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam Registration 2026: Revised Schedule Released At upmsp.edu.in- Check Important Dates Here

UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam Registration 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP has officially changed the dates for the registration of Class 10th and 12th board examinations 2026. All the students who are going to appear for the class 10th and 12th examination in 2026 can now download the revised schedule from the official website, i.e. upmsp.edu.in.

According to the official notice, candidates have time to pay the examination fee by 1st September, 2025 and then candidates, while the details of the deposited fee must be uploaded by 6th September, 2025, no later than 12 midnight.

UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam Registration 2026: Important Dates For Class 10th And 12th

The last date for heads of institutions to deposit examination fees collected from students into the treasury through challan is September 1, 2025.

The last date for uploading challan fee details and academic information of students on the UPMSP portal (upmsp.edu.in) is September 6, 2025 (till 12 midnight).

Verification of student details (name, date of birth, parents’ names, gender, subjects, photograph, etc.) by heads of institutions will be carried out from September 7 to 11, 2025.

The window for correction of student information by heads of institutions, if required, and re-uploading the same on the portal is open from September 12 to 20, 2025. (No new student details will be accepted during this period.)

The last date for submission of hard copies of the photo-enrolled list of registered candidates along with the treasury sheet to the District School Inspector is September 30, 2025.

UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam Registration 2026: Important Dates For Class 9th And 11th

The last date for heads of institutions to deposit exam fee details of registered students through challan and upload their academic data on the official website is September 10, 2025 (till 12 midnight).

Verification of student details (including name, date of birth, parents’ names, gender, subjects, and photograph) by the head of the institution will take place from September 11 to 13, 2025.

The correction window for updating student information and re-uploading the revised details on the official portal will remain open from September 14 to 20, 2025 (till 12 midnight). No new student entries will be accepted during this period.

The final date for submitting the photo-enrolled list of registered candidates along with the treasury sheet to the District School Inspector is September 30, 2025.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.

