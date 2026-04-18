Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3038636https://zeenews.india.com/education/up-board-class-10-12-results-expected-soon-check-date-time-and-how-to-download-scorecard-at-upresults-nic-in-3038636.html
NewsEducationUP Board class 10, 12 results expected soon? Check date, time, and how to download scorecard at upresults.nic.in
UP BOARD RESULT 2026

UP Board class 10, 12 results expected soon? Check date, time, and how to download scorecard at upresults.nic.in

UP Board Class 10, 12 2026 results are expected to be released soon, likely by April 25, on the official UPMSP website. Students can check and download their scorecards at upresults.nic.in using their roll number.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Apr 18, 2026, 01:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

UP Board class 10, 12 results expected soon? Check date, time, and how to download scorecard at upresults.nic.inUP Board Result 2026

Students waiting for the UP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2026 may not have to wait much longer. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the results soon, possibly by April 25. Once released, Students can visit upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in to check and download their results.

It is important to rely only on these official platforms, along with DigiLocker and SMS services (if available), to avoid any confusion or misinformation.

Along with the results, the board will also release the toppers' list and the overall pass percentage for both classes. In previous years, the pass percentage has been quite high, and a similar trend is expected this year as well.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

As per reports, the results may be announced anytime before April 25, so students are advised to keep checking the official websites regularly.

The UP Board is one of the largest education boards in India. This year, more than 52 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 and 12 examinations, making the result a major event for students across the state.

How to Check UP Board Result 2026

Students can follow these simple steps to download their scorecards:

Visit upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in

Click on “UP Board High School Result 2026” or “Intermediate Result 2026”

Enter your roll number

Submit the details

View and download your result

Take a printout for future use

With the result announcement expected soon, students should stay updated through official websites and keep their roll numbers ready. Once released, downloading and saving the scorecard will be important for future academic use.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Samta Pahuja

Trainee Journalist

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Shubman Gill
IPL 2026: Shubman Gill slams fifty as Gujarat Titans keep KKR winless
Strait of Hormuz
Hormuz reopens: What changed in hours and why India gains on 3 fronts
Josh Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood opens up his strengths ahead of DC vs RCB clash
Women’s Reservation Bill
Women’s Reservation Bill fails in Lok Sabha – Why both sides claiming victory
Gold
Gold plays an important role in diversified investment portfolios: HSBC MF CEO
Supreme Court News
SC brings Sterling Biotech case to a close after Rs 9,800 crore recovery
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya creates IPL history, becomes 4th player to...
Zareen Khan
Zareen Khan mourns Mother Parveen Khan’s death, shares emotional tribute
Romi Bhinder
BCCI fines Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder for using phone in dugout
Sunny Deol
Sunny Deol begins shooting for A.R. Murugadoss’ action thriller