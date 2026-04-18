UP Board class 10, 12 results expected soon? Check date, time, and how to download scorecard at upresults.nic.in

Students waiting for the UP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2026 may not have to wait much longer. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the results soon, possibly by April 25. Once released, Students can visit upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in to check and download their results.

It is important to rely only on these official platforms, along with DigiLocker and SMS services (if available), to avoid any confusion or misinformation.

Along with the results, the board will also release the toppers' list and the overall pass percentage for both classes. In previous years, the pass percentage has been quite high, and a similar trend is expected this year as well.

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As per reports, the results may be announced anytime before April 25, so students are advised to keep checking the official websites regularly.

The UP Board is one of the largest education boards in India. This year, more than 52 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 and 12 examinations, making the result a major event for students across the state.

How to Check UP Board Result 2026

Students can follow these simple steps to download their scorecards:

Visit upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in

Click on “UP Board High School Result 2026” or “Intermediate Result 2026”

Enter your roll number

Submit the details

View and download your result

Take a printout for future use

With the result announcement expected soon, students should stay updated through official websites and keep their roll numbers ready. Once released, downloading and saving the scorecard will be important for future academic use.