UP Board class 10 and 12 results 2026: Is UPMSP releasing results on April 20 at upresults.nic.in
UP Board Result 2026 for Class 10 and 12 is expected to be released after April 16, 2026. Students can check their results online through official websites, DigiLocker, and the UMANG app.
- The UP Board Result 2026 for Class 10 and Class 12 is one of the most awaited results for students in Uttar Pradesh.
- Lakhs of students who appeared in the exams are now waiting for the official announcement from the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad.
- The results are expected to be released soon on the official websites and mobile apps.
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The UP Board Result 2026 for Class 10 and Class 12 is one of the most awaited results for students in Uttar Pradesh. Lakhs of students who appeared in the exams are now waiting for the official announcement from the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad. The results are expected to be released soon on the official websites and mobile apps.
UP Board Result 2026 Expected Date and Time
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has not announced the exact date and time yet. However, as per the latest updates, the UP Board Result 2026 is expected to be declared after April 16, 2026, most likely in the third or fourth week of April.
Students are advised to regularly check official websites for the latest updates.
Official Websites to Check UP Board Result 2026
Students can check their results on the following official websites:
upmsp.edu.in
upresults.nic.in
results.upmsp.edu.in
How to Check UP Board Result 2026 Online
Students can follow these simple steps:
Visit the official website
Click on “UP Board Class 10 Result 2026” or “Class 12 Result 2026”
Enter your roll number
Click on submit
Your result will appear on the screen
Download and print it for future use
UP Board Result 2026 via DigiLocker
Students can also download their marksheets through DigiLocker:
Log in to DigiLocker using your mobile number or Aadhaar
Go to the education section
Select UP Board Result
Enter required details
Download your digital marksheet
UP Board Result 2026 via UMANG App
Students can check results using the UMANG app:
Download or open the UMANG app
Log in with mobile number
Search for “UP Board” services
Select Class 10 or 12 result
Enter roll number
View and download the result
Details Mentioned on UP Board Marksheet
The scorecard will include:
Student name
Roll number
Subject-wise marks
Total marks
Division
Result status (Pass/Fail)
Passing Criteria for UP Board 2026
To pass the exam, students must score:
At least 33% marks in each subject
Overall, 33% aggregate marks
Students failing in one or two subjects may get a chance to appear in compartment exams.
What After UP Board Result 2026?
Class 10 students can choose streams like Science, Commerce, or Arts
Class 12 students can apply for college courses, entrance exams, or skill-based programs
The UP Board Result 2026 is expected very soon, most likely after mid-April. Students should stay calm and keep checking official websites for updates. Once released, results can be easily accessed online or through DigiLocker and UMANG apps. This result will mark an important step in every student’s academic journey toward higher education and future career goals.
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