UP Board class 10 and 12 results 2026: Is UPMSP releasing results on April 20 at upresults.nic.in

The UP Board Result 2026 for Class 10 and Class 12 is one of the most awaited results for students in Uttar Pradesh. Lakhs of students who appeared in the exams are now waiting for the official announcement from the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad. The results are expected to be released soon on the official websites and mobile apps.

UP Board Result 2026 Expected Date and Time

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has not announced the exact date and time yet. However, as per the latest updates, the UP Board Result 2026 is expected to be declared after April 16, 2026, most likely in the third or fourth week of April.

Students are advised to regularly check official websites for the latest updates.

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Official Websites to Check UP Board Result 2026

Students can check their results on the following official websites:

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

How to Check UP Board Result 2026 Online

Students can follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website

Click on “UP Board Class 10 Result 2026” or “Class 12 Result 2026”

Enter your roll number

Click on submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and print it for future use

UP Board Result 2026 via DigiLocker

Students can also download their marksheets through DigiLocker:

Log in to DigiLocker using your mobile number or Aadhaar

Go to the education section

Select UP Board Result

Enter required details

Download your digital marksheet

UP Board Result 2026 via UMANG App

Students can check results using the UMANG app:

Download or open the UMANG app

Log in with mobile number

Search for “UP Board” services

Select Class 10 or 12 result

Enter roll number

View and download the result

Details Mentioned on UP Board Marksheet

The scorecard will include:

Student name

Roll number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Division

Result status (Pass/Fail)

Passing Criteria for UP Board 2026

To pass the exam, students must score:

At least 33% marks in each subject

Overall, 33% aggregate marks

Students failing in one or two subjects may get a chance to appear in compartment exams.

What After UP Board Result 2026?

Class 10 students can choose streams like Science, Commerce, or Arts

Class 12 students can apply for college courses, entrance exams, or skill-based programs

The UP Board Result 2026 is expected very soon, most likely after mid-April. Students should stay calm and keep checking official websites for updates. Once released, results can be easily accessed online or through DigiLocker and UMANG apps. This result will mark an important step in every student’s academic journey toward higher education and future career goals.