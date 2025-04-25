UP Board Class 10 Toppers 2025: Yash Pratap Singh Secures Top Rank In Matric Exams- Details Here

UP Board Class 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) announced the Class 10 results for 2025 on Friday, April 25. Students who took the exam can now check and download their results from the official website – upmsp.edu.in. Yash Pratap Singh, a student of Rasakendri Devi Inter College, Umri (Jalaun), secured the top position in the state with an impressive score of 97.83 percent. Anshi came second with a score of 97.67 percent. The results reflect the hard work and dedication of students across Uttar Pradesh.

UP 10th Board Topper List 2025: Check full list here

Here are the top scorers of the UP Board Class 10 Exams 2025:

Rank 1: Yash Pratap Singh – 97.83 marks out of 100

Rank 2: Anshi – 97.67 marks

Rank 3: Abhishek Kumar Yadav – 97.67 marks

Rank 3: Ritu Garg – 97.50 marks

UP Board Class 2025: Here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official UPMSP website at upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for UP Board 10th Results 2025.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, date of birth, and other necessary details.

Step 4: Click on the submit button to view your UPMSP High School Result 2025 on the screen.

Step 5: Download your UP Board 10th Result 2025 and save a printout for future reference.

A total of 27,40,151 students registered for the UPMSP Class 10 exams, and 25,45,815 students appeared. The overall pass rate was 90.11. Among the successful candidates, 11,49,984 were boys and 11,44,138 were girls, reflecting a nearly equal number of pass-outs, though girls had a better success rate.

Once again, girls outshone boys with a pass rate of 93.87, while the pass rate for boys stood at 86.66.