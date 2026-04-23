UP Board class 10th, 12th result 2026 OUT: UPMSP declares results; Check how to download scorecard via upmsp.edu.in

The wait for the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2026 is finally over. Lakhs of students who appeared in the exams can now check their results online. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has officially released the results, bringing relief and excitement to students and parents across the state.

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UP Board Result 2026 Declared

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The UP Board Results 2026 have been officially announced by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad) during a press conference attended by board officials and the Education Minister.

Students can check their Class 10 and Class 12 results online through official websites.

Where to Check UP Board Results

Students can view their results on these official websites:

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

These are the most trusted platforms for checking UP Board marks.

How to Check UP Board Result Online

Students can easily download their marksheet by following these steps:

Visit the official website Click on Class 10 or Class 12 result link Enter your roll number from the admit card Submit the details Your result will appear on the screen Download or save the marksheet

(Also Read: UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th result 2026: Website down? Here’s how to download scorecard via DigiLocker, UMANG App, and SMS)

Other Ways to Check Results

Students can also check their results through alternative methods:

DigiLocker UMANG App SMS service

Details Mentioned on Marksheet

The UP Board marksheet will include important information such as:

Student’s name Roll number Subject-wise marks Total marks Pass/Fail status

The UP Board Result 2026 marks an important moment for students as it reflects their hard work and performance. With multiple options available to check results, the process has become simple and convenient. Students are advised to download and save their marksheet carefully for future use.