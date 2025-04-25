UP Board Class 12 Toppers 2025: Mehak Jaiswal From Prayagraj Secures First Rank With 97.20 Percent

UP Board Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the results of the UP Board Class 12 (intermediate) exam for 2025 today, April 25. Along with the results, the names of the top performers, their schools, and districts have also been revealed. Mahak Jaiswal from Prayagraj topped the exam with 97.20%. This year, 3,2,508 students did not appear for the exam due to strict measures against cheating.

A total of 54,38,597 students were registered for the UP Board High School and Intermediate exams in 2025, with 26,98,446 of them being Class 12 students. The exam was conducted with the help of over 2.91 lakh CCTV cameras at 8,140 centers. Around three crore answer sheets were checked between March 19 and April 2.

UP Board 12th Result 2025: Toppers List

Rank 1 – Mahak Jaiswal from Prayagraj with 97.20 percent

Rank 2 – Sakshi from Gajraula, Amroha; Adrash Yadav from Sultanpur; Shivani from Prayagraj; and Anushka Singh from Kushambi, all scoring 96.80 percent

Rank 3 – Mohini from Etawah with 96.40 percent

UP Board Result 2025: Here’s how to check

Visit upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in. Click on the link for the UP Board 10th or 12th result, depending on your requirement. Enter your login details. Click submit to view your result.

For the first time, the UP Board will provide an online duplicate mark sheet to candidates immediately after the results are announced. The duplicate mark sheet will include the candidate's name, father's name, roll number, and subject-wise marks. This will help candidates secure admission to the next class.