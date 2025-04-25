UP Board Class Result 2025: UPMSP Class 10th Result DECLARED At upmsp.edu.in- Check Topper’s List, District Wise Performance

UP Board Class 10th Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has officially declared the UP Board Class 10th Result today, i.e. 25th April, 2025, Friday at 12:30 PM. All the candidates who have appeared for the UP Board class 10th examinations can check their results at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

This year, the UP board class 10th examination took place from 24th February, 2025 to 12th March, 2025. UPMSP. To pass the UP Board Class 12 exams, students need at least 33 percent marks. And if by chance any student fails in one or two subjects, they can simply appear for the compartment exam.

UP Board Class 10th Result 2025: Pass Percentage

The overall pass percentage of 2025 class 10th board result stood at is 90.11 percent. The pass percentage of female students is 93.87 percent while the pass percentage of male students is 86.66 percent. A total of 25,45,815 candidates appeared in the examination, out of which 13,27,024 are boys and 12,18,791 are girls.

UP Board Class 10th Result 2025: Check Topper’s List, District Wise Performance

Yash Pratap Singh has scored 587 marks out of 600 and Anshi, Abhishek Kumar Yadav 586 marks and secured the second rank and Ritu Garg, Arpit Verma, Simran Gupta together secured the third rank by achieving 585 marks.

UP Board Result 2025: Steps To Download Here

Step 1- Go to the official website- upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2- On the homepage you will see the link “UP Board Class 10 Result”, click on it.

Step 3- Enter the required details such as your roll number and registration number correctly to access the result.

Step 4- A new page will be opened to login.

Step 5- Your UP Board class 10 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6- Check your result and download the page.

Step 7- Print out your mark sheet for future reference.

Looking at past trends, the UP Board result for 2024 was announced on April 20, while in 2023, it was declared on April 25. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.