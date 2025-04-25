UP Board Class Result 2025: UPMSP Class 10th Result To Be Declared Today At upmsp.edu.in- Check Details Here

UP Board Class 10th Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the UP Board Class 10th Result today, i.e. 25th April, 2025, Friday at 12:30 PM. All the candidates who have appeared for the UP Board class 10th examinations can check their results at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

This year, the UP board class 10th examination took place from 24th February, 2025 to 12th March, 2025. UPMSP will announce the result in the press conference that will take place in Prayagraj. The board is expected to release the pass percentage, topper’s list, and more information in the press conference.

UP Board Result 2025: Steps To Download

Step 1- Go to the official website- upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2- On the homepage you will see the link “UP Board Class 10 Result”, click on it.

Step 3- Enter the required details such as your roll number and registration number correctly to access the result.

Step 4- A new page will be opened to login.

Step 5- Your UP Board class 10 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6- Check your result and download the page.

Step 7- Print out your mark sheet for future reference.

To pass the UP Board Class 10 and 12 exams, students need at least 33 percent marks. Those who do not meet this requirement can apply for the compartment exam. Looking at past trends, the UP Board result for 2024 was announced on April 20, while in 2023, it was declared on April 25. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.