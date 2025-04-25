UP Board Class Result 2025: UPMSP Class 12th Result To Be Declared Today At upmsp.edu.in- Check Details Here

UP Board Class 12th Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the UP Board Class 12th result today, i.e. 25th April, 2025, Friday at 12:30 PM. All the candidates who have appeared for the UP Board class 12th examinations can view their results through the official UPMSP website- upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

UPMSP will announce the result in the press conference that will take place in Prayagraj. The board is expected to release the pass percentage, topper’s list, and more information in the press conference. This year, the UP board class 12th examination took place from 24th February, 2025 to 12th March, 2025.

UP Board Result 2025: Steps To Download

Step 1- Go to the official website- upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2- On the homepage you will see the link “UP Board Class 12 Result”, click on it.

Step 3- Enter the required details such as your roll number and registration number correctly to access the result.

Step 4- A new page will be opened to login.

Step 5- Your UP Board class 12 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6- Check your result and download the page.

Step 7- Print out your mark sheet for future reference.

In 2024, the overall pass percentage of class 12th UP Board stood at 82.60 percent. To pass the UP Board Class 12 exams, students need at least 33 percent marks. And if by chance any student fails in one or two subjects, they can simply appear for the compartment exam. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.