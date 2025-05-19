UP Board Compartment Exam 2025: Registration Begins Today At upmsp.edu.in- Check Details Here

UP Board Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj, will start the online application process for the High School Compartment/Improvement and Intermediate Compartment Exams 2025 from Monday, May 19. Students can apply on the official website — upmsp.edu.in — between May 19 and June 10, 2025 (till midnight). Those from Science, Commerce, or Arts streams who failed in one subject (either Part-1 or Part-2) are eligible to apply.

Candidates must pay Rs 500 per subject through challan to apply for UP Board result scrutiny. After making the payment, they need to download the online scrutiny form, attach the original challan receipt, and send it by post to the respective regional office of UPMSP. Applications submitted directly in offline mode will not be accepted.

UP Board Result 2025: Application fees

Class 10 students can appear for the Improvement exam in one failed subject or take the Compartment exam in one of the two failed subjects. The application fee for Class 10 is Rs 256.50.

For Class 12 students from Science, Arts, or Commerce streams, the Compartment exam can be taken in one subject — either a single paper from Agriculture (Part 1 or 2) or a Trade subject. The application fee for Class 12 is Rs 306.

UP Board Result 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official website i.e. upmsp.edu.in. Find the Compartment Exam Link: Look for the link related to the “Improvement Examination” or “Compartment Examination” for Class 10 or Class 12. Log in and fill out the form: Use your date of birth, school code, and roll number to log in. Then, fill in the required details in the application form carefully. Download the confirmation page: Once the application is submitted, download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

UP Board Result 2025: Pass percentage this year

This year, a total of 25,45,815 regular and private students appeared for the UP Board Class 10 exams. Among them, 13,27,024 were boys and 12,18,791 were girls. Out of all the candidates, 22,94,122 students successfully passed the exam.

In the Class 12 final exams, 25,98,560 students appeared, and 21,08,774 passed. This includes 10,62,616 boys with a pass percentage of 76.60% and 10,46,158 girls with a pass rate of 86.37%.

Mehak Jaiswal topped the UP Board Class 12 exam with 97.20% marks, while Yash Pratap Singh secured the first position in Class 10 with a score of 97.83%.