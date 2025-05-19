Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2902994https://zeenews.india.com/education/up-board-compartment-exam-2025-registration-begins-today-at-upmsp-edu-in-check-details-here-2902994.html
NewsEducation
UP BOARD COMPARTMENT EXAM 2025

UP Board Compartment Exam 2025: Registration Begins Today At upmsp.edu.in- Check Details Here

UP Board Result 2025: To apply for UP Board result scrutiny, candidates must pay Rs 500 per subject through challan, details below.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: May 19, 2025, 11:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

UP Board Compartment Exam 2025: Registration Begins Today At upmsp.edu.in- Check Details Here

UP Board Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj, will start the online application process for the High School Compartment/Improvement and Intermediate Compartment Exams 2025 from Monday, May 19. Students can apply on the official website — upmsp.edu.in — between May 19 and June 10, 2025 (till midnight). Those from Science, Commerce, or Arts streams who failed in one subject (either Part-1 or Part-2) are eligible to apply.

Candidates must pay Rs 500 per subject through challan to apply for UP Board result scrutiny. After making the payment, they need to download the online scrutiny form, attach the original challan receipt, and send it by post to the respective regional office of UPMSP. Applications submitted directly in offline mode will not be accepted.

UP Board Result 2025: Application fees

Class 10 students can appear for the Improvement exam in one failed subject or take the Compartment exam in one of the two failed subjects. The application fee for Class 10 is Rs 256.50.

For Class 12 students from Science, Arts, or Commerce streams, the Compartment exam can be taken in one subject — either a single paper from Agriculture (Part 1 or 2) or a Trade subject. The application fee for Class 12 is Rs 306.

UP Board Result 2025: Steps to apply here

  1. Go to the official website i.e. upmsp.edu.in.
  2. Find the Compartment Exam Link: Look for the link related to the “Improvement Examination” or “Compartment Examination” for Class 10 or Class 12.
  3. Log in and fill out the form: Use your date of birth, school code, and roll number to log in. Then, fill in the required details in the application form carefully.
  4. Download the confirmation page: Once the application is submitted, download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

UP Board Result 2025: Pass percentage this year

This year, a total of 25,45,815 regular and private students appeared for the UP Board Class 10 exams. Among them, 13,27,024 were boys and 12,18,791 were girls. Out of all the candidates, 22,94,122 students successfully passed the exam.

In the Class 12 final exams, 25,98,560 students appeared, and 21,08,774 passed. This includes 10,62,616 boys with a pass percentage of 76.60% and 10,46,158 girls with a pass rate of 86.37%.

Mehak Jaiswal topped the UP Board Class 12 exam with 97.20% marks, while Yash Pratap Singh secured the first position in Class 10 with a score of 97.83%.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK