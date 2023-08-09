trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2646878
UP BOARD COMPARTMENT RESULT 2023

UP Board Compartment Result 2023: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Exam Result Released At upmsp.edu.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UP Board Compartment Result 2023: Students who appeared for the exam can check and download the result from the official website- upmsp.edu.in, scroll down for direct link and other details here.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 05:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau

UP Board Compartment Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP, has announced the supplementary results for both the 10th and 12th grades. Students who took the exam can view and download their results at upmsp.edu.in, the official website. To view the results, applicants must provide their roll number and other requested information. In July, UPMSP administered high school and intermediate improvement/compartment exams at 96 locations.

Candidates who did not pass the standard tests took the compartment exams in order to improve their results. The results are now available, and candidates can obtain their updated scorecards through the official website or from their particular school.

UP Board Compartment Result 2023: Steps to download here


1. Visit the official website--upmsp.edu.in 

2. On the appeared homepage. click on the UP Board 10th or 12th compartment result link 

3. A new login page would open 

4. Now, enter the roll number and other details as asked 

5. Submit details and download the result 

6. Take a print out for the future references

UP Board Result 2023; direct link here

Candidates are recommended to pick up their mark sheets from their respective schools after reviewing their results online. The marksheet issued by the school is thought to be more reliable than those found online. This year, around 10% of students in class 10 and 25% of students in class 12 will take the UP Board supplementary exams.

