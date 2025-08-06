UP Board Compartment Result 2025: Class 10th, 12th Result To Be Released Soon At upmsp.edu.in- Check Steps To Download Here

UP Board 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to declare the Class 10 and 12 compartment results for the year 2025 soon. Once announced, students who appeared for the high school and intermediate compartment examinations will be able to check and download their results from the official website at upmsp.edu.in.

Although the exact date and time of the result declaration have not been officially confirmed by the board, students are advised to stay alert and keep checking the UPMSP portal regularly for updates. In addition to the official website, the results will also be accessible via SMS and DigiLocker platforms for the convenience of students. After the results are published, candidates will be able to access and download their digital mark sheets, which can be used for admission or future academic purposes.

UP Board Compartment Result 2025: Steps to download result here

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the link for either UP Board Class 10 Compartment Result 2025 or UP Board Class 12 Compartment Result 2025, depending on your class.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and school code in the required fields.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button to proceed.

Step 5: Your compartment result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result and keep a printed copy for future reference.

Students should thoroughly check all the information provided on their digital marksheet. If they find any errors, they must inform the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) as soon as possible to get them corrected. Earlier this year, the UP Board announced the Class 10 and 12 results on April 15, 2025. The overall pass percentage stood at 90.11% for Class 10 and 81.15% for Class 12.

In the Class 10 board exams, Yash Pratap Singh from Jalaun emerged as the topper with an impressive 97.83% marks. A total of 55 students featured in the top 10 merit list. For Class 12, Mehak Jaiswal from Bacha Ram Yadav Inter College in Prayagraj secured the highest marks with a score of 97.20%. A total of 30 students were listed among the top 10 rank holders in the Class 12 category.