UP Board Compartment Result 2025: Class 10, 12 Result Declared At upmsp.edu.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UP Board Compartment Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the results for the High School Compartment and Improvement exams, along with the Intermediate Compartment exams. Students who appeared for these exams can now check their results on the official UP Board website — upmsp.edu.in. A total of 20,768 students had registered for the high school compartment and improvement exams. This includes 15,985 boys and 4,783 girls. Out of the total registered students, 19,145 appeared for the exams. Among them, 14,685 were boys and 4,460 were girls. These exams provide a second chance for students who were unable to pass or who wish to improve their scores in the main board exams. The results are important for students aiming to continue their education or apply for higher studies.

The supplementary exams were held on July 26 for students who had failed in one or two subjects or wanted to improve their marks. The Class 10 exam took place in the morning session from 8:30 am to 11:45 am, while the Class 12 exam was conducted in the afternoon session from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. These exams were organised at various centres across Uttar Pradesh. Students who appeared for the exams can now check their results by entering their roll numbers on the official UP Board result portal.

UP Board Compartment Result 2025: Total number of candidates passed

As per a press release issued by UP Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh, a total of 19,145 students — 14,685 boys and 4,460 girls — have successfully passed the high school improvement and compartment exams, recording a 100% pass rate.

For the intermediate compartment exams, 25,623 students had registered, including 12,495 boys and 13,128 girls. Out of them, 24,698 students appeared for the exam — 11,966 boys and 12,732 girls. Among those who appeared, 22,540 students cleared the exam, comprising 10,899 boys and 11,641 girls. The overall pass percentage for the intermediate compartment exam stands at 91.26%, with boys securing a pass rate of 91.08% and girls slightly ahead at 91.43%.

UP Board Compartment Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official websites — upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 compartment/improvement result

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth in the given fields

Step 4: Submit the details to view your result

Step 5: Download the provisional scorecard and save a copy for future reference

UP Board Compartment Result 2025: Passing criteria

Students appearing for the UP Board exams in 2025 must score a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject and overall to be considered passed. The mark sheet will display a ‘P’ for subjects that are successfully cleared. In case of low scores in one or more subjects, students are allowed to appear for compartment exams.