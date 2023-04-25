UP Board Exam 2023: UPMSP Class 10th Result Declared At upresults.nic.in- How To Download Results Via Digilocker

UP Board Class 10th result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) declared the Class 10th results board exams 2023 today. UPMSP board officials confirmed the result timing on social media while releasing the UP board 2023 result date and time. While the Uttar Pradesh board exams for Class 10 were held from February 16 to March 3, the UP board exams for Class 12 were held between February 16 and March 4. 58.8 lakh students registered for the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams this year.

"Good News for the Students of Class X and XII, you will be able to access your Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education Results on your #DigiLocker accounts soon. We wish you the best of luck! #UPMSP #UPBoardresult2023 #UPBoard," Tweeted DigiLocker.

#Comingsoon Good News for the Students of Class X and XII, you will be able to access your Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education Results on your #DigiLocker accounts soon. We wish you the best of luck! #UPMSP #UPBoardresult2023 #UPBoard pic.twitter.com/njhg9QGeAF — DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) April 24, 2023

UP Board Class10th result 2023: Here's how to check via digilocker

Download the Digilocker from the app store or access the same on your web browser

Login using your registered Mobile Number

Go to the UP Board Result tab

Enter the asked credentials, if any

Access your UP Board mark sheet and certificate

Download the same and take a printout for the future references

While the Uttar Pradesh board exams for Class 10 were held from February 16 to March 3, the UP board exams for Class 12 were held between February 16 and March 4. 58.8 lakh students registered for the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams this year.