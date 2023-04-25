UP Board Exam 2023: UPMSP Class 10th Result Declared At upresults.nic.in- How To Download Results Via Digilocker
UP Board Class 10th Result 2023: UP Board Result 2023 will be issued on the DigiLocker platform. Candidates can check results from the official website also, scroll down for more information.
UP Board Class 10th result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) declared the Class 10th results board exams 2023 today. UPMSP board officials confirmed the result timing on social media while releasing the UP board 2023 result date and time. While the Uttar Pradesh board exams for Class 10 were held from February 16 to March 3, the UP board exams for Class 12 were held between February 16 and March 4. 58.8 lakh students registered for the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams this year.
"Good News for the Students of Class X and XII, you will be able to access your Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education Results on your #DigiLocker accounts soon. We wish you the best of luck! #UPMSP #UPBoardresult2023 #UPBoard," Tweeted DigiLocker.
#Comingsoon Good News for the Students of Class X and XII, you will be able to access your Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education Results on your #DigiLocker accounts soon. We wish you the best of luck! #UPMSP #UPBoardresult2023 #UPBoard pic.twitter.com/njhg9QGeAF — DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) April 24, 2023
UP Board Class10th result 2023: Here's how to check via digilocker
- Download the Digilocker from the app store or access the same on your web browser
- Login using your registered Mobile Number
- Go to the UP Board Result tab
- Enter the asked credentials, if any
- Access your UP Board mark sheet and certificate
- Download the same and take a printout for the future references
