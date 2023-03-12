UP Board Result 2023 Date: UPMSP Class 10th 12th Results To Be Out On This Date On upmsp.edu.in, Check Latest Update

UP Board Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon announce the class 10th, 12th board results as the evaluation process is all set to begin by the end of next week. According to the latest updates, UPMSP will commence the evaluation process of UP Board Class 10th and 12th exams from March 18, 2023 and the state education department has shortlisted 1,43,933 examiners for the same.

The UP board exam copies of nearly 3.19 crore students will be evaluated at nearly 258 centres across the state by over 1.43 lakh examiners.

UP Board Result 2023 Date

Once the evaluation process is concluded, UPMSP will release the UP Board Result for classes 10 and 12 its official website- upmsp.edu.in. As per padt trends UP board Results can be expected around 40 days after the paper evaluation is completed.

In the academic year 2021-22, UP Board Exams were conducted in month of March and April and the UP Board Results 2022 was declared on June 18, 2021. Since the UPMSP cocludes the evaluation process in 12-15 days and the results are declared around 40 days after the evaluation is completed hence the UP Board Result 2023 can be expected in the second week of May or by May 10, 2023.

However, students must note that the UP Board Result Date is tentative and the official confirmation for the release date and time of the UP Board Result 2023 will be uploaded by UPMSP on the official website- upmsp.edu.in