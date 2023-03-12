topStoriesenglish2582556
NewsEducation
UP BOARD RESULT 2023

UP Board Result 2023 Date: UPMSP Class 10th 12th Results To Be Out On This Date On upmsp.edu.in, Check Latest Update

UP Board Result 2023 for classes 10th and 12th is expected to be declared in the month of May, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 09:34 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

UP Board Result 2023 Date: UPMSP Class 10th 12th Results To Be Out On This Date On upmsp.edu.in, Check Latest Update

UP Board Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon announce the class 10th, 12th board results as the evaluation process is all set to begin by the end of next week.  According to the latest updates, UPMSP will commence the evaluation process of UP Board Class 10th and 12th exams from March 18, 2023 and the state education department has shortlisted 1,43,933 examiners for the same. 

The UP board exam copies of nearly 3.19 crore students will be evaluated at nearly 258 centres across the state by over 1.43 lakh examiners.

UP Board Result 2023 Date

Once the evaluation process is concluded, UPMSP will release the UP Board Result for classes 10 and 12 its official website- upmsp.edu.in. As per padt trends UP board Results can be expected around 40 days after the paper evaluation is completed. 

In the academic year 2021-22, UP Board Exams were conducted in month of March and April and the UP Board Results 2022 was declared on June 18, 2021. Since the UPMSP cocludes the evaluation process in 12-15 days and the results are declared around 40 days after the evaluation is completed hence the UP Board Result 2023 can be expected in the second week of May or by May 10, 2023. 

However, students must note that the UP Board Result Date is tentative and the official confirmation for the release date and time of the UP Board Result 2023 will be uploaded by UPMSP on the official website-  upmsp.edu.in

Live Tv

UP Board Result 2023UP Boardup board resultup board 10th result 2023up board 12th result 2023upmsp result 2023sarkari resultupresults.nic.inupmsp.edu.inupmspresults.up.nic.inupmsp 10th result 2023

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Foreign conspiracy against Modi exposed!
DNA Video
DNA: When social worker Savitribai Phule died in 1897
DNA Video
DNA: Saudi Arabia's decision..'lesson' for India
DNA Video
DNA: Seeing Modi's 'cricket diplomacy', the enemy is in 'tension'!
DNA Video
DNA: China and Pakistan should not clash with India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Goodbye Satish Kaushik!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927
DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?