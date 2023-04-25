UP Board Result 2023: UPMSP Class 10 Result Declared At upmsp.edu.in- Check Direct Link Here, Steps To Download Here

UP Board Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) declared the Class 10th results board exams 2023 today. UPMSP board official confirmed the result timing on social media while releasing the UP board 2023 result date and time. The UP board Class 10, 12 results released today at 1:30 p.m, today. The UP board 10th was posted on the official websites upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in. Candidates need to use credentials such as roll numbers and dates of birth to view the Class 10 Uttar Pradesh result 2023.

While the Uttar Pradesh board exams for Class 10 were held from February 16 to March 3, the UP board exams for Class 12 were held between February 16 and March 4. 58.8 lakh students registered for the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams this year.

UP Board Class 10th Result 2023: Here's how to check

Step 1: Go to official upmsp.edu.in 2023 result websites -- upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the exam result link for Class 10, 12 results 2023

Step 3: Enter the required credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth

Step 4: Submit and view UPMSP result 2023

Total of 58,85,745 candidates had registered for examinations this year, comprising 31,16,487 class 10 students and 27,69,258 class 12 students respectively.