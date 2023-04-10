topStoriesenglish2593268
UP Board Result 2023: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Results Likely In Mid April On upmsp.edu.in, Check Date, Time And More

UP Board Result 2023 for classes 10th and 12th is expected to be declared by April 16 on the official website of UPMSP-  upmsp.edu.in,  scroll down for more details.

Written By  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 11:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau

UP Bpard Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon declare the board results for classes 10th and 12th. As per the latest reports, the UPMSP is expected to release the UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 by April 16, however the official confiramtion for the same is awaited.

Once released, students who appeared for the UPMSP UP Board 10th and 12th exams will be able to check their results on the official website- upmsp.edu.in.

Here's How To Check UP Board Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website- upmsp.edu.in

Step 2:  On the homepage click on the link that reads UPMSP 10th Board Result 2023 or UPMSP 12th Board Result 2023

Step 3:  In the newly opened tab, entre your login credentials like roll number, date of bort etc

Step 4:  Click on Submit button and your UP Board Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5:  Download the UP Board Result and take a printout for future reference

In the academic year 2021-22, UP Board Exams were conducted in the months of March and April and the UP Board Results 2022 were declared on June 18, 2021.

Students must note that the UP Board Result Date is tentative and the official confirmation for the release date and time of the UP Board Result 2023 will be uploaded by UPMSP on the official website-  upmsp.edu.in

 

