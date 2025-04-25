UP Board Result 2025: Class 12th Result DECLARED At upmsp.edu.in- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

UP Board Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the Class 10 and 12 UP Board results. The results were declared today, April 25, at 12:30 PM. Students can now check their scores on the official websites — upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, and results.digilocker.gov.in. The Class 12 results were officially announced during a press conference held at the UP Board headquarters in Prayagraj. The UP Board will provide Class 12 mark sheets online through DigiLocker this year. Students don’t need to visit their schools to collect them. To download the mark sheet from DigiLocker, Class 12 tudents need to enter their roll number and date of birth. Class 12 students must enter their roll number and their mother’s name.

UP Board Result 2025: Steps to check here

Go to the official website — upresults.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link for "UP Board Result 2025." A new page will appear where you’ll need to enter your login details. After filling in the details, click on the submit button. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Check your result, download it, and take a printout for future use.

UP Board Result 2025; direct link to download scorecard here

The Uttar Pradesh Board held the Class 12 practical exams for 2025 in two phases. The first phase was conducted from February 1 to 8 in divisions like Meerut, Kanpur, and Prayagraj. The second phase took place from February 9 to 16 in regions such as Lucknow, Agra, and Ayodhya. This two-phase schedule was introduced after the original dates, set for January 23 to 31, were revised.