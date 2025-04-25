UP Board Result 2025: Class 12th Result DECLARED At upmsp.edu.in- Check Toppers’ List, District Wise Performance

UP Board Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj announced the Class 12 results today at 12:30 PM. Students who took the High School and Intermediate exams can check their results on the official websites — upmsp.edu.in and results.digilocker.gov.in. To view their scorecards, students need to enter their roll number or name. This year, the exams were held from February 24 to March 12, 2025.

To pass, students must score at least 33%. If a student is not happy with their marks, they can apply for rechecking. Those who don’t pass can appear for supplementary exams. The dates for these exams will be announced soon on the official website. Along with individual results, the UP Board will also release district-wise performance data, providing insights into academic trends across different regions.

UP Board Result Toppers’ List 2025: Name, Marks, District

UP Board Result Toppers’ List 2025: Steps to check here

Visit upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in Click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 result Enter your roll number and date of birth Submit the details to view your marks Download and save a copy of the provisional scorecard for future reference

The Uttar Pradesh government had rescheduled the UP Board exams originally set for February 24 in Prayagraj. This decision was taken due to the expected large crowd for the Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the world's biggest religious events. The rescheduling aimed to ensure public safety and handle logistical challenges during the gathering.