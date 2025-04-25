UP Board Result 2025: UPMSP Board Class 10th, 12th Results To Be Released Today At upresults.nic.in- Here’s How To Check

UP Board Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results for 2025 on Friday, April 25, at 12:30 PM. The results will be released at a press conference held at the board’s headquarters in Prayagraj. Once the results are declared, students can download their scorecards from the official UPMSP website at upmsp.edu.in. They can also check their results on DigiLocker at results.digilocker.gov.in. Along with the results, the board will also share important details like the pass percentage, list of toppers, total number of students who passed, and more.

This year, a total of 54,37,233 students were eligible to take the UP Board Exam 2025, which was conducted at 8,140 centres from February 24 to March 12, 2025. The evaluation of answer sheets took place at 261 centres across the state between March 19 and April 2, 2025. The board followed strict guidelines to ensure the evaluation process was accurate and error-free.

For the first time, the UP Board will issue Class 10 and 12 marksheets and certificates through DigiLocker. According to Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh, these documents will be digitally signed, verified, and include a QR code to ensure authenticity. Students can access them by creating an account and logging in at digilocker.gov.in.

UP Board Result 2025: Here's how to check

Go to the official UP Board results website at upresults.nic.in. Click on the results link on the homepage. A new page will appear—select either the UP Board Class 10 or Class 12 result link. Enter your login details and click on submit. Your result will appear on the screen. Review your result and download the page. Make sure to keep a printed copy for future reference.

In a strict action against malpractice, 49 impersonators (Munna Bhai) were caught trying to take exams on behalf of real candidates. Additionally, 30 students were caught cheating, and two cases of answer writing outside exam centres were reported and addressed. Notably, no incidents of wrong paper openings occurred, and no paper leaks were reported anywhere in the state, highlighting a secure exam process under Secretary Bhagwati Singh’s leadership.