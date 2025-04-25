UP Board Result 2025: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Result DECLARED At upmsp.edu.inp- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

UP Board Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj has announced the Class 10 and 12 results today at 12:30 PM. Students who appeared for the High School and Intermediate exams can check their results on the official website — upmsp.edu.in. To view the scorecard, students need to enter their UP Board roll number or name. This year, the exams started on February 24 and ended on March 12, 2025. Students must score at least 33 percent to pass the examination. If any student is unhappy with their marks, they can apply for result scrutiny. Those who do not meet the passing marks can take supplementary exams. The dates for these exams will be shared later on the official website.

To ensure transparency, the UP Board implemented strict evaluation guidelines. Teachers were instructed to check answer sheets between 10 AM and 5 PM. Security was tightened at all evaluation centres, and digital monitoring was used to avoid any irregularities. Additionally, UPMSP introduced barcoded answer sheets to make the result processing more efficient.

UP Board Result 2025: Here’s how to check marks memo

Visit upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in Click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 result Enter your roll number an date of birth Submit the details to view your marks Download and save a copy of the provisional scorecard for future reference

UP Board Result 2025; direct link to download here

In 2024, the overall pass percentage for UP Board Class 10 dropped slightly to 89.55%, compared to 89.78% in 2023. On the other hand, the Class 12 pass percentage saw a significant rise—from 75.52% in 2023 to 82.60% in 2024.

A total of 29,82,055 students appeared for the Class 10 exams last year, out of which 22,93,467 students passed. Shubham Verma secured the top position in the 2024 board exams.