UP Board Result 2025: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Result Expected Soon At upmsp.edu.in- Check Details Here

UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to declare the UP Board Class 10 Result 2025 soon. The High School exams were held from February 24 to March 12, 2025. The rumors about the result being declared on 15th April, 2025 were wrong. The board has confirmed and said “The general public is informed that an information is being disseminated on social media and other mediums that the result of the High School and Intermediate examination for the year 2025 will be declared on 15th April 2025 at 02.00 pm by the Board of Secondary Education, Prayagraj. This information is completely false and misleading”. Once released, students who took the exams can download their scorecards from the official websites, i.e. upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. This year, the exams were held from February 24 to March 12, 2025. A total of 54,37,233 students were eligible to appear, with the exams conducted across 8,140 centers in the state. This includes 27.32 lakh students appearing for the Class 10 exams and 27.05 lakh students for the Class 12 exams.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has completed the evaluation of Class 10 and Class 12 answer sheets. The assessment began on March 19, 2025, and was carried out at 261 evaluation centres across all 75 districts of the state.

Looking at past trends, the UP Board result for 2024 was announced on April 20, while in 2023, it was declared on April 25. So, students can expect the results to be released between April 20 and April 25. However, there is no official confirmation yet. Students should keep checking the official websites for updates.

UP Board Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1- Go to the official website- upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2- Click on the result link available on the homepage.

Step 3- Enter your required details such as roll number and registration number correctly to access the result.

Step 4- Your UP Board result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5- Check your result and download the page.

Step 5- Print out your mark sheet for future reference.

To pass the UP Board Class 10 and 12 exams, students need at least 33% marks. Those who do not meet this requirement can apply for the compartment exam. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.