UP Board Result 2025: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Result To Be Declared Soon At upmsp.edu.in- Check Details Here

UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to declare the UP Board Class 10 Result 2025 soon. The High School exams were held from February 24 to March 12, 2025. Once released, students who took the exams can download their scorecards from the official websites—upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. This year, the exams were held from February 24 to March 12, 2025. A total of 54,37,233 students were eligible to appear, with the exams conducted across 8,140 centers in the state. This includes 27.32 lakh students appearing for the Class 10 exams and 27.05 lakh students for the Class 12 exams.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has completed the evaluation of Class 10 and Class 12 answer sheets. The assessment began on March 19, 2025, and was carried out at 261 evaluation centres across all 75 districts of the state.

Looking at past trends, the UP Board result for 2024 was announced on April 20, while in 2023, it was declared on April 25. So, students can expect the results to be released between April 20 and April 25. However, there is no official confirmation yet. Students should keep checking the official websites for updates.

UP Board Result 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official website upmsp.edu.in.

Click on the result link available on the homepage.

Enter the required details such as roll number and registration number to access the result.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the provisional mark sheet for future reference.

The UP Board is giving another chance to Class 12 students who missed their practical exams for any reason. These students can take their practicals on April 7 and 8. The exams will be held at centers assigned by the District Education Inspector or Regional Office. To pass the UP Board Class 10 and 12 exams, students need at least 33% marks. Those who do not meet this requirement can apply for the compartment exam.